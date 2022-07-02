1 ULFA-I Cadre Shot Dead By Security Forces After Fierce Encounter In Assam's Tinsukia

A search operation is still underway, police said. (Representational)

In a fierce encounter between the United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) and security forces, one ULFA-I cadre was killed in upper Assam's Tinsukia district on Friday.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Gyan Asom.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Inspector General Of Police Jitmol Doley said, "One ULFA (I) militant has been gunned down. We suspect that at least two-three members of the group have been injured in the exchange of fire. A large number of arms and ammunition have been recovered. Our search operation is still underway. All adjacent villages and escape routes have been cordoned off so that the militants cannot escape".

According to sources, the security forces received information regarding the presence of six ULFA-I cadres led by one Rupon Asom taking shelter at Dapather Majgaon under the Kakopathar police station.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Debojit Deuri said, "There was a group of six militants holed up in a house. In a joint operation by the police and army, one militant has been killed."

"After receiving the input a joint team of 14 Assam Regiment and police launched an operation. The security team came under heavy gunfire as soon as they approached the house where they have taken shelter. They also attacked the security team with two grenades," sources said.

"In retaliatory fire, two cadres sustained bullet injuries as they tried to flee towards the path from the backyard of the house," they added.

Later, the body of one cadre was recovered.

"A bag containing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered from the house where they were hiding. The group entered the house in the early hours on Friday and took shelter at gunpoint," a source said.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a combing operation to catch the rest of the terrorists who managed to flee.

The ULFA(I) has been on a unilateral ceasefire since May 2021 when the incumbent government under Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed power.