Charanjit Channi Touches Navjot Sidhu's Feet, Sends A Message

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's presumptive Chief Minister in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi announced this afternoon, with Navjot Sidhu slipping out of the hotly contested race for the top job.

Soon after the announcement, Mr Channi, who is also the first Dalit Chief minister of the state, was seen touching Mr Sidhu's feet.

Then came the Kodak moment, Mr Sidhu, the Punjab Congress chief, cheered the presumptive Chief Minister by raising his hand in jubilation - like an umpire lifts the winning boxer's hand after the final round.

Thereafter, all three leaders - Rahul Gandhi, Navjot sidhu, Charanjit Channi - were group hugging. And then in a big show of strength, they raised their hands in the air, ending weeks of speculation about the infighting in the party and sending out the message of solidarity.

"Sidhu ji, Jo tusi karna chahte ho, tusi karoge (Whatever you want to do, you'll do. Your model will be implemented," said Mr Channi in his first comments after accepting the responsibility.