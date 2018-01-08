"Chappal Chor Pakistan" Protest In US Over Kulbhushan Jadhav Family Visit Pakistan had "confiscated" Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife Chetankul's slippers when she along with his mother had gone to meet him in Islamabad on December 25 last year

62 Shares EMAIL PRINT The protesters braved freezing cold to express their disgust over Pakistan's conduct. Washington: A number of Americans of Indian, Afghan and Baloch descent carrying placards with #ChappalChorPakistan scribbled in bold protested outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington over the mistreatment of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother when they visited Islamabad last month to meet him.



Mr Jadhav's wife Chetankul and mother Avanti were asked to remove their



Pakistan's conduct with Mr Jadhav's wife and mother during their tightly-controlled interaction on December 25 is condemnable, said protesters. They also brought a carton full of shoes to be donated to the Pakistani embassy.

"Pakistan has made a mockery of humanity. By not returning Mr Jadhav's wife's slippers and asking them to remove their bindi and mangalsutra and changing their clothes as well, it is just another sleazy activity Pakistan has done to a Bharatiya saubhagya nari (married Indian woman)," Krishna Gudipati, local Hindu community leader in USA, was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.



"They have humiliated the religious and faith symbols of Hindu womanhood. This behaviour will lead to Pakistan's own destruction," said the protester Dhananjay Shevilkar.

To save Mr Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered Pakistan in May to stay his execution.



