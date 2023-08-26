Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site To Be Called 'Shiv Shakti Point', Says PM Modi

The spot on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down will be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today while addressing the scientists of ISRO in Bengaluru.

PM Modi's big announcement came at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru where he arrived today to greet the scientists behind the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"It is a convention to name the spot of the touchdown on the moon. And India too has now decided to name the point where Vikram lander touched down. That point will now be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point'," PM Modi said.

"The 'Shakti' in the name 'Shiv Shakti' comes from the hard work, inspiration and empowerment of the women scientists," he added.

Additionally, the point on the Moon where Chandrayaan-2 crashlanded in 2019 has been named 'Tiranga Point'.

"India has decided to also name the point where Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander crash-landed. India had decided not to name that point at that time as it did not feel right. But today, when the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the Moon, the moment is right to dedicate a name to the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark. Since we now have "Har Ghar Tiranga" and the Tiranga is even there on the Moon, it is only apt to name the point 'Tiranga Point' - India's first contact with the surface of the Moon," PM Modi announced.

Making a third announcement, the PM said that the date of Chandrayaan-3 landing - August 23 - will be celebrated as National Space Day.

"It will be a day of celebrating science and technology and will inspire generations to come," PM Modi said.

The PM was received at ISTRAC by ISRO chief S Somanath and other scientists. Addressing the scientists of the space agency, the PM said, "What you all have achieved is one of the most inspiring moments of this era. After this feat, the entire world has understood India's mettle in the field of science and technology."

India's Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram successfully touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday. The lander is carrying six scientific payloads, including the rover Pragyan which will collect data over 14 days on Earth's nearest celestial neighbour.