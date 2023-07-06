Launch Of Chandrayaan-3, India's Moon Mission, Pushed Back By A Day

India's tryst with the Moon will now have to wait one more day.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which had announced last week that its highly anticipated lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, would lift off on July 13, said today that the launch has been pushed back by a day.
The launch is now scheduled for July 14 at 2.35 pm and will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3:— ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023
🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 🛰️Mission:
The launch is now scheduled for
📆July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST
from SDSC, Sriharikota
Stay tuned for the updates!
The mission is India's third venture to the moon and follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. While that mission had managed to orbit the moon, the Vikram lander had suffered a hard landing, which had prevented the rover from being deployed as planned.
Yesterday, the space agency had announced that it had successfully integrated the encapsulated assembly containing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), its new heavy-lift launch vehicle.