Move Over Football, Chandrayaan-3 Was YouTube's Most-Watched Livestream

Before Chandrayaan-3 came along, football occupied all three top slots on the list.

In the process of scripting history and entering uncharted territory in space, Chandrayaan-3 was also breaking records right here on Earth. The livestream of the Vikram lander's touchdown yesterday was watched by over 80 lakh people at the same time on YouTube, beating the previous holder of the record by over 18 lakh.

According to sacnilk.com, the match between Brazil and Croatia during the FIFA World Cup in December 2022 had been watched concurrently by 61.5 lakh people, breaking a record set just four days before that. The match against Croatia had beaten the livestream for the Brazil vs South Korea match, which had drawn 52 lakh viewers.

Both the matches were streamed by a Brazilian channel, CazeTV, while the Chandrayaan-3 landing was streamed by the Isro Official channel.

Before Chandrayaan-3 came along, football - and CazeTV - occupied all three top slots on the list, with a match between Brazilian clubs Vasco De Gama and Flamengo seeing 48 lakh concurrent viewers in March this year.

A stream titled 'Crew Demo-2' by SpaceX and one titled 'BTS Butter Official MV' occupied the fourth and fifth places, with 41 lakh and 37.4 lakh views respectively

The Vikram lander created history yesterday by carrying out a successful soft landing near the south pole of the Moon, making India the only country in the world to achieve this feat. India also entered the elite club of countries - Russia, the US and China - which have achieved a soft landing on Earth's only natural satellite.

The Pragyan rover rolled out hours after the touchdown. The lander and rover, which are carrying a total of six scientific payloads, now have one lunar day - or 14 Earth days - to gather data.