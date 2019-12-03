Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander Debris Found Live Updates: Chennai Engineer Spots Debris, NASA Responds

Chandrayaan-2: Shanmuga Subramanian worked for up to 7 hours every day to locate the lander

Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, which crashed in its attempt to land on the moon in September this year, has been found by NASA. A Chennai-based engineer has been credited by US space agency for alerting them about the presence of the debris of the lander.

Shanmuga Subramanian, who spent hours comparing before and after images of the landing site, said that he had alerted both the US space agency and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The 33-year-old said only NASA responded to his alerts.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had lost contact with the lander Vikram following its launch from Chandraayan 2 moon orbiter on September 6 when it tried to make soft-landing near the moon's south pole.

