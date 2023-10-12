Chandrababu Naidu's Son Meets Amit Shah To Discuss Father's Safety In Jail

Nara Lokesh is also being questioned in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

As Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, continues to remain in jail in connection with the skill development scam case, his son and the party General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and expressed his concerns about the safety of his father's life.

He alleged that there is a blatant misuse of state machinery by the YSRCP Government in Andhra Pradesh.

"Met with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji and apprised him of the blatant misuse of state machinery by YSRCP Govt in Andhra Pradesh, the regime revenge against Hon'ble @ncbn Garu, and the appalling condition in which he has been lodged in prison where his life is under threat," Nara Lokesh said in a post on X after his meeting with Amit Shah.

Apart from the skill development scam case, Chandrababu Naidu has also been booked in the Amaravati Inner Road alignment and the FiberNet scam-related cases.

Naidu has been in judicial remand in the Rajahmundry Central Jail of Andhra Pradesh since September 11 in connection with the skill development scam. The judicial remand of Naidu has been extended till October 19 by the ACB Special Court in Vijayawada.

In the skill development case, the ACB court rejected Naidu's bail petition for the skill development case on Monday.

Lokesh's meeting with Shah also came a day after the Andhra Pradesh CID initiated its interrogation of Naidu in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

Nara Lokesh was also questioned by the CID in the Inner Ring Road case for the second day on Wednesday.

After the questioning, Lokesh told the media that the CID officials asked the same questions that were not related to the case.

He mentioned that he attended the investigation on the second day, despite the Andhra Pradesh High Court instructing him to attend for only one day.

Nara Lokesh asserted that he had nothing to hide, and he attended the second day based on the instructions of the CID officials.