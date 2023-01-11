Chandrababu Naidu's Shout-Out To Team 'RRR' For Golden Globes Win

Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the makers of the film RRR. (File)

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday congratulated the makers of the film RRR for a win at the Golden Globe Awards.

"Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the #GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power," he said, tagging the director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani.

Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the #GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power.#NaatuNaatu#RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/ZpIQ7TbI5K — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 11, 2023

The action-packed blockbuster, which has become a huge word-of-mouth hit in Hollywood, added momentum to its awards season campaign by winning best song at the Golden Globes for the track 'Naatu Naatu'.

Mr Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team, got emotional on stage during his speech.

"Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife," he said in his acceptance speech.

"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all," Mr Keeravaani.

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava 'Naatu Naatu' was released in March 2022 and became an instant viral hit. The song has been watched more than 111 million times on YouTube. The Hindi version of the song 'Naacho Naacho' has received more than 217 million views.