Chandrababu Naidu's Party Launches Its First Membership Drive In Delhi

Close to 500 people registered themselves today as members as the Telugu Desam Party or TDP, a BJP ally, launched its first-ever membership drive in Delhi, drawing an enthusiastic response.

Held at the Masonic Center of India, the membership drive marks a pivotal moment for the TDP as it expands beyond Andhra Pradesh.

The membership drive was led by the Krishna Mohan Alapati, TDP's Delhi leader. He addressed the members about the party's vision of progress and development. Mr Alapati also praised the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, party chief and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

"It is not just a TDP drive, it is a drive to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and TDP...The drive is very good. A large number of people are arriving to participate in this drive...The party is doing well under the leadership of Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu...Andhra Pradesh is also growing fast...," Mr Alapati said.

The alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory in the state, bagging 21 parliamentary and 164 assembly seats. The TDP won 16 Lok Sabha seats, BJP three and Janasena two, decimating the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, NDA won 21 seats while the YSRCP managed to win only four seats.

Six years after severing ties, the TDP joined the BJP-led NDA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Andhra Pradesh also played a crucial role in Lok Sabha elections with its 25 parliamentary seats, making the TDP's influence pivotal in the NDA's overall strength.

The party's alliance with the BJP in the NDA adds diversity and depth to the coalition, ensuring that Southern India has a strong voice at the center. This nationwide membership drive sends a strong message about the party's inclusivity and its intent to represent regional interests on a national platform.