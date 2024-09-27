Chandrababu Naidu vs Jagan Reddy Over Cancelled Tirupati Temple Visit

Chandrababu Naidu scaled up his attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has hit back at YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming his government obstructed his visit to Tirumala. "He is spreading lies," said Mr Naidu, adding no notices had been served to his predecessor blocking his temple visit. "Did anyone stop you from going? Show the notice if you have, to the media. Why are you spreading lies," he lashed out.

Mr Reddy had said that all his party cadres and leaders were issued a notice that no permission had been given for the temple visit. His statement came after Mr Naidu's TDP and its ally BJP demanded that Mr Reddy sign a declaration meant for non-Hindus before visiting the temple.

According to the rules of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the popular temple, foreigners and non-Hindus should declare their reverence for the presiding deity at the hill shrine, Lord Venkateswara, before their visit. However, faith declaration signboards have recently sprung up in Tirumala.

Addressing a pressing conference, the Chief Minister scaled up his attack on Mr Reddy, deepening the row that was triggered by his claim that animal fat was used to make laddoos which are offered as 'prasad' at the shrine during the previous YSRCP regime.

"People in public life should follow the traditions and do what needs to be done. Every religion has certain traditions. If you want to visit a place of worship, you need to respect those traditions. No one is above those beliefs and traditions. No one should disrespect the traditions of the gods and beliefs of the devotees and you can't act in a manner that is humiliating to both," Mr Naidu said.

Mr Reddy defended his proposed visit without signing a declaration, saying everyone in the country knows his religion and that he had visited Tirumala temple several times even before becoming the Chief Minister. He said though he reads the Bible within four walls, he respects Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism.

Pointing to the recent controversy sparked by his claim that the famed laddoos were made with adulterated ghee, Mr Naidu said, "Hindu sentiments have been hurt, and devotees are reportedly organising protests. If he visits Tirumala, these groups have indicated they will mobilize as well. Police are on duty to maintain peace and order. Why is he spreading false information on this issue? Every religion has traditions and principles that deserve respect."

Last week, Mr Naidu alleged the use of substandard ghee and the presence of animal fat in the laddoos.

Mr Reddy retorted that Mr Naidu brought up the laddoo issue "to divert failures of his (Chandrababu Naidu) 100 days rule". "To cover up his failures on the laddoo issue, he came up with the faith declaration issue. He intentionally planted seeds of doubts on the Laddu quality," he said.