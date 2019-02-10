Chandrababu Naidu To Fast Again To Demand Special Status For Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu will begin his day-long fast at 8 on Monday morning.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will sit on a day-long fast in the national capital on Monday to demand special status for the state. He will also urge the centre to fulfil promises made when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu, had exited the BJP-led NDA last year over what its chief described as "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation. Mr Naidu accused the Narendra Modi government of going back on a long-awaited promise of special state status for Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, claimed that he had gone far beyond offering the special status to Andhra Pradesh. "As Chandrababu Naidu couldn't develop the state nor give accounts for his expenditure, he is cooking up lies," he said.

The TDP chief will begin the ''Dharma Porata Deeksha'' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan at 8 am. He will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 12, an official statement said.

Mr Naidu will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and the Ambedkar Statue at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan before starting his protest.

Andhra Pradesh ministers, TDP lawmakers, parliamentarians, members of state employee associations, social organisations and student organisations will join the fast. Several opposition parties are expected to extend their support.

Last year, the chief minister had observed a fast in Vijayawada on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state.

After quitting the NDA in March last year, the TDP had also moved a ''no-confidence motion'' in the Monsoon session of parliament in July, which was defeated.

Over five years ago, Chandrababu Naidu sat on an indefinite fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan. If a separate state was to be carved out then both should get equal justice, he had demanded. He was forcibly taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on the fifth day after his health deteriorated.