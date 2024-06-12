LIVE Updates: Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Chief Minister For 4th Term

The ceremony will be attended by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to return as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term after his swearing-in ceremony today. The ceremony, scheduled for 11.30 am today, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda. On Tuesday, the Home Minister along with Mr Nadda arrived at the Gannavaram Airport ahead of the ceremony. The top BJP leaders were received by Mr Naidu's son and TDP leader Nara Lokesh.

"Met the Chief Minister-designate of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ncbn Garu in Vijayawada and congratulated him on the NDA's massive victory. Looking forward to attending the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow," Mr Shah posted on X.

The oath ceremony will take place near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party contested Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections. In the Lok Sabha polls, the alliance performed strongly, securing 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and Jana Sena Party two

Here are the LIVE updates on Chandrababu Naidu's oath ceremony:

Jun 12, 2024 10:34 (IST) WATCH | Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister JP Nadda Arrive At Chandrababu Naidu's Home



#JustIn | Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister JP Nadda arrive at the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. #AndhraPradesh#Vijaywadapic.twitter.com/DXpeOxz06W - NDTV (@ndtv) June 12, 2024

Jun 12, 2024 10:33 (IST) A List Of Ministers To Be Sworn On Along With Chandrababu Naidu Today



Jun 12, 2024 10:32 (IST) Chandrababu Naidu, 24 Others To Take Oath Today

Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today: Updates

▪️ A 25-member Council of Ministers headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath today.

▪️ Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan will be the only Deputy Chief Minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government.

▪️At 11:27 am, the Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Chandrababu Naidu.