Chandrababu Naidu Indulging In 'Political Tourism', Says BJP

Chandrababu Naidu comes to Delhi for political tourism and photo session, said a BJP spokesperson

The BJP Thursday took a dig at Andhra Praesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his meetings with several opposition leaders, saying he was indulging in "political tourism".

"Naidu is diverting attention from Andhra Pradesh where he is facing imminent defeat in next state and parliamentary elections. He comes to Delhi for political tourism and photo session," BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said.

He claimed that as soon as Mr Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, reaches Hyderabad all his efforts of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) for Delhi collapses.

"Today by standing with the Congress, Chandrababu has destroyed the legacy of N T Rama Rao. Whereas Rahul Gandhi is so weak that he is looking for support from anyone," he said.

Mr Naidu has met several opposition leaders on Saturday last and Thursday to firm up an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

This is for the first time the southern party, which was floated by N T Rama Rao in the early 80's, primarily to defeat the Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, will work with the national party.