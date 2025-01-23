Hungry And Thirsty, How Forces Gunned Down 16 Maoists In Chhattisgarh

The forces' supplies ran low and they were hungry and thirsty, but they didn't let that affect their morale and went on to kill 16 Maoists, including a senior leader carrying a Rs 1-crore bounty, in Kulhadighat in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district earlier this week.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Thursday, Raipur Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra shared details of the encounter, revealing that the Maoists used drones to keep an eye on the security forces. He said some of the Maoists killed carried a combined bounty of Rs 5 crore and that the extremists likely lost more men, but may have carried away the bodies.

Inputs, Operation

On Sunday evening, intelligence inputs revealed that a large group of senior Maoist cadres was assembling in the hills of Kulhadighat. The group, reportedly comprising 25-30 prominent Maoist leaders from Odisha and Chhattisgarh cadres, had convened to discuss fund collection, panchayat elections and establishing a safe corridor from Bastar.

The operation was carried out in three phases: planning, tactical strategy, and monitoring. The security forces, equipped with precise intelligence, embarked on what they had thought would be an operation lasting a day and a half, which eventually stretched on for three days - until Wednesday.

Combined teams of E-30 soldiers (Gariaband district), COBRA 207 and CRPF's 65 and 211 battalions, along with Odisha's Special Operations Group (SOG), coordinated the tactical strike.

Challenging Terrain

The operation unfolded in the rugged hills of Kulhadighat, with heavy firing exchanged between the security forces and the Maoists. Despite limited rations and gruelling conditions, the security personnel demonstrated unwavering resolve and high morale.

Inspector General Mishra said, "The security forces had initially set out for a one-and-a-half to two-day operation, but they ended up fighting the Naxalites for three days, while remaining hungry and thirsty."

The Maoists he said, had also deployed two drones for surveillance, but the forces outmaneuvered them using local drones for intelligence and monitoring. The extremists were surrounded in a triangle-shaped ambush, with Odisha's Special Operations Group blocking escape routes to the state, and forces in Chhattisgarh covering the remaining exits.

Top Leaders Neutralised

Among the 16 Naxals killed, 11 bodies have been identified and the biggest name of them all was Jayaram Reddy aka Chalapati, a Central Committee Member, who was a a key Maoist strategist and had been active since 1991. He was responsible for numerous attacks, including the killing of an MLA in Andhra Pradesh, and played a central role in fund collection and urban Maoist propaganda. The government had announced a Rs 1 crore reward for information leading to his arrest.

Some of the others are Jayaram alias Guddu, a mobilisation expert with a notorious record of organising Maoist operations and Satyam Gawade, a top commander in Kanker, responsible for coordinating major operations over several years.

"These leaders collectively carried a bounty exceeding Rs 5 crore," Mr Mishra said.

The officer emphasised that the elimination of these top leaders marks a turning point in the fight against Maoism.

"The killing of Chalapati, Guddu, and Gawade will cripple their network and strategies. We are on track to eradicate Maoism by March 2026, paving the way for a brighter future for Bastar," he said.

Strategic Significance

Kulhadighat, a tribal-dominated region spread across 75 km, comprises seven villages surrounded by forests and hills. The area remains a no-network zone, with a population of about 1,500. Four of the villages are situated on hilltops, making accessibility a challenge.

For decades, this region served as a strategic hub for Naxal leaders overseeing operations across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The rugged terrain and dense vegetation provided a natural shield, turning Kulhadighat into a safe haven for Chalapati and other top cadre leaders.

The villagers in hilltop settlements lead secluded lives, descending only once a week to collect essentials such as rations and water. Supplies are transported back using horses and mules. This exacerbates the challenge of monitoring the area.