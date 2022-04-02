Chaitra Navratri 2022: Here's All You Need To Know About The Festival

Navratri is observed four times a year, during different seasons.

Navratri is observed four times a year, during different seasons. Each one is significant in its own way. Goddess Durga is worshipped on Navratris. The four Navratris are named after the Hindu seasons and months they fall in — Magha (Winter), Chaitra (Spring), Ashadha (Monsoon), and Sharad (Autumn).

The end of spring and the beginning of summer is marked by Chaitra Navratri. During this auspicious time of year, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Shakti — Durga, Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri.

According to Hindu mythology, around this time, Goddess Durga had descended from heaven to visit her maternal home and spend time with her devotees.

The festivities start from the Pratipada on the first day and they go on till the Navami or ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra.

Chaitra Navratri is also called Vasanta Navratri or Rama Navratri as the ninth day marks the birth of Lord Rama.

Here's how the other 3 Navratris are celebrated:

Ashad Navratri: This is observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Ashad month, which is around June-July.

Sharad Navratri: This is the most famous one among the followers of Goddess Durga. It is observed during the lunar month of Ashwin, which falls in September or October, and symbolises the start of winter. During this time, Durga Puja is celebrated.

Magha Navratri: This Navratri is observed in the Pausha month (December-January) of Shukla Paksha.