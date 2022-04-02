Chaitra Navratri 2022: All You Need To Know About Day 1 Of The Festival

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Most devotees fast for nine days and eat only satvik food.

Chaitra Navratri is here. The Hindu festival is celebrated over nine days, during which devotees pray to Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Each day of the festival is dedicated to the worship of the Goddess. This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 2 and ends on April 11.

People clean their homes and wear new clothes during the festive period. The two important aspects of Chaitra Navratri are fasting and praying. Most devotees fast for nine days and eat only satvik food, devoid of onion and garlic. Non-vegetarian food is totally avoided.

On the first day of the festival, known as Pratipada, which falls on April 2 this year, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. The goddess has a half-moon on her forehead and wields a trident in one hand and a lotus in the other.

The puja on Day 1 begins with Ghatasthapana, considered the most significant ritual of Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Shailputri is said to govern the moon, which is the source of good fortune. People believe any negative effects can be mitigated by worshipping the Goddess. This puja is performed in the Pratipada Tithi, immediately following the Ghatasthapana.

Here are the names of the other 8 days of the festival and the Goddess that's worshipped:

April 3: Dwitiya, Goddess Brahmacharini

April 4: Tritiya, Goddess Chandraghanta

April 5: Chaturthi, Goddess Kushmanda

April 6: Panchami, Goddess Skandmata

April 7: Shasthi, Goddess Katyayani

April 8: Saptami, Goddess Kalratri

April 9: Ashtami, Goddess Mahagauri

April 10: Ram Navami, Goddess Siddhidatri

In Hindu mythology, the nine days of Navratri are among the most auspicious days.