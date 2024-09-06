"Chaddi-Baniyan" Gang Strikes Again In Nashik, 6 Shops Robbed Off Lakhs

They were captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shops.

The members of the "Chaddi-Baniyan" gang of Maharashtra have once again broken into shops at Malegaon in Nashik late Wednesday night and allegedly stole goods worth lakhs.

The thieves, wearing vests and underwear, were seen breaking into six shops selling fertilizers, hardware, and electric pumps.

They were captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shops.

Earlier this week, the gang stole nearly 70 gm of gold -- worth Rs 5 lakh -- and bananas from a home and a college at Malegaon.

Members of the gang typically commit crimes wearing underwear and sometimes carry sharp weapons to scare their targets.

It is not clear if the multiple groups committing such robberies are connected, or if the 'underwear' attacks are just a modus operandi to mislead investigators.