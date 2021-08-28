Chhattisgarh Woman Sentenced To Life For Kidnapping, Strangling Toddler To Death

The accused later buried the child's body in the village (File)

A court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district has convicted and sentenced a 33-year-old woman to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing a toddler.

First additional district and sessions judge Leena Agrawal on Friday found Ganga Banjare, a resident of Satnamipara, guilty of murdering two-and-a-half-year-old Namrata Nirala and awarded her life imprisonment.

The accused was also convicted under section 364 of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping Namrata and her four-year-old sister Nikita, and was fined Rs 3,000.

As per the case details, Banjare kidnapped the minor sisters on September 23, 2019, and took them to her home in Mandir Hasaud village of Raipur, where she strangled Namrata to death.

The accused later buried the child's body in the village, it was stated.

The police subsequently managed to rescue Nikita safely and recovered Namrata's body during the course of the investigation, it was stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)