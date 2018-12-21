'Snooping' Order: Rahul Gandhi Does Fear-Mongering, Says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi plays politics with national security, says BJP chief Amit Shah. (File)

Following Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's comments on government order for monitoring of all computers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah today said Mr Gandhi is doing "fear-mongering" and playing with national security.

The Congress chief had said: "Converting India into a police state isn't going to solve your problems, Modi Ji. It's only going to prove to over 1 billion Indians what an insecure dictator you really are."

Yet again Rahul Gandhi does fear-mongering and plays politics with national security, Amit Shah said on Twitter.

"UPA put no barriers on unlawful surveillance. When Modi government puts safeguards for citizens, Rahul cries conspiracy. Why are you lying so much and what is the fear that you are hiding," he added.

Mr Shah said there were only two insecure dictators in the history of India. "One imposed emergency and the other wanted unrestricted access to read letters of common citizens. Guess who were they, Rahul Gandhi?" he said in an apparent reference to late prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier called PM Modi an "insecure dictator".

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued an order giving 10 central agencies, including the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police among others to "intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".