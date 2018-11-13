Centre's Priority Is Ram Temple, Not Farmers: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused the central government of prioritising Ram temple over farmers (File)

National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government saying that it has failed to formulate right policies for farmers.

Addressing a gathering in Mumbai, Mr Pawar claimed that in spite of discussing the issues being faced by the farmers, it was the Ram temple that became the priority of the ruling BJP.

He even accused the central government of diverting people's attention. "Be it loan waiver or other policies, this government failed in formulating right policies for farmers. Today farmers' problems are not being discussed, instead Ram temple is being discussed. This government has worked towards diverting people's attention. We have to be aware of this," he alleged.

Mr Pawar had earlier targetted the Modi government over the Rafale deal signed between India and France.

