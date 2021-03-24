Centre's Delhi Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Uproar, Opposition Walkout

The bill was passed after two days of chaos in the Upper House.

A controversial bill proposing to give more powers to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor -- the Centre's representative -- compared to the city's elected government, was passed by the Rajya Sabha today amid a walkout by the Congress. The bill is seen as a huge setback to Arvind Kejriwal's government, which has been sparring with the Lieutenant Governor since it came to power for the first time in the national capital in 2013.

The bill was passed after two days of chaos in the Upper House, where opposition MPs repeatedly said it will destroy democracy. The opposition has been demanding that the bill be sent to a Select Committee.

"The way Darupadi's clothes were ripped off (in Mahabharat) - the Constitution is being given the same treatment. The Constitution of the country is being changed without any Constitutional amendment," said Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, who earlier said the BJP brought the bill because it lost the assembly elections in Delhi twice.

"Two crore people chose the government. What is our crime? We opened schools in Delhi, gave 200 units of free electricity to the people. Was is our crime to open Mohalla Clinics? All this was done because Kejriwal did not put the farmer in jail when they came to Delhi. The bill must be cancelled," Mr Singh said.