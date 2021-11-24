'Centre Wouldn't Have Decided To Repeal Farm Laws If ...': Sharad Pawar

The decision to repeal farm laws was taken with eye on upcoming state polls, Sharad Pawar said (File)

The BJP-led central government would not have decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws had there been no elections scheduled in Uttar Pradesh and other states in the near future, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today alleged today.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about withdrawing the three agricultural laws that were facing strident protests on the Delhi borders and elsewhere.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Satara district, Sharad Pawar asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra will complete its full five-year term, and expressed confidence that if elections are held now, the three-party alliance will once again come to power.

"There are elections in UP and other neighbouring states. As per our information, the people in power, when they visited the villages in some parts of these states, they got some different kind of reception from the locals. Considering this, they might have sensed the kind of treatment they will get when they go to seek votes. It seems that on that backdrop, this practical decision was taken," Sharad Pawar said.

"Had there been no elections in these states in the near future, this decision would not have been taken," he added.

When asked about Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil's reported remark that the state government will change in the new year, Mr Pawar said that after the MVA government of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress was formed two years ago, a similar claim was made that it will collapse in 15 days.

"But later it was heard that it will fall in one month, two months, three months and so on," he said.

"Since Chandrakant Patil has time, he is trying his hands at astrology and on the basis of that he must be drawing such conclusions. Let him enjoy it. However, this government will complete its five-year term and if we decide to go together in polls, it (the MVA alliance) will once again come to power," the NCP chief asserted.

On the actions taken by the central agencies in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar said it is not a new thing.

"I recently met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. There are six to seven ministers from her government who are currently being harassed by the central agencies. I am going to meet her in Mumbai in the next few days."

He added that the BJP government at the Centre has taken a stand to "harass" non-BJP states by using agencies and the same is happening in Maharashtra.

"Let them conduct inquiries. Nothing will come out. This is the finest example of the misuse of power by the people in power," he added.

Sharad Pawar said he was shocked after reading about former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's submission before the court that there is a threat to his life in Maharashtra.

"What to say if a person who worked on several key positions in the Maharashtra police department says that he is scared of his colleagues and the state police," he added.