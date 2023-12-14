Centre Withdraws DMK MP's Suspension, Says 'Case Of Mistaken Identity'

SR Parthiban wasn't in Delhi when the ruckus ensued, sources said. (File)

DMK legislator SR Parthiban was today suspended from the Lok Sabha along with 13 other members for disrupting House proceedings. But not just was he absent from the House, he wasn't even in Delhi when the ruckus ensued, sources confirmed to NDTV.

The confusion was laid to rest hours later with the government clarifying his name was included by mistake and withdrew his suspension.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there was a mistake by the staff in identifying him and that his name has been withdrawn from the suspended MPs' list.

"I have requested the Speaker to drop the name of the member as it was a case of mistaken identity," said Mr Joshi, adding that the Speaker has agreed to the suggestion.

With this, the total number of Lok Sabha MPs suspended from the rest of the Winter Session stands at 13.

A Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O-Brien from the Trinamool, has also been suspended along with his Lok Sabha colleagues from opposition camp - DMK's K Kanimozhi, Congress' Manickam Tagore and others.

The MPs violated the resolution of not showing placards in the House that all parliamentarians had unanimously agreed to, said Mr Joshi.

Speaker Om Birla had made the proposal when the House shifted to the new building and no member had opposed it, but the 13 MPs violated that by bringing placards to the House, added the minister.