"Centre Wanted To Jail Farmers In Stadiums": Arvind Kejriwal In Punjab

The BJP-led Centre wanted Delhi stadiums to be converted into makeshift jails to house farmers marching into Delhi to protest against the new farm laws, recalled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday at an event to honour farmers.

"Even I have come out of an andolan, Anna andolan. And the same was done to us at that time...they used to keep us in stadiums. I too have stayed in stadiums for days. I understood that it is a ploy to end the kisan andolan," said Mr Kejriwal.

Prominent farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait, who was one of the leaders of the massive agitation last year against contentious farm laws which were eventually repealed, was also in attendance.

"If the farmers entering Delhi had been detained in stadiums, then the kisan andolan would have been limited to a stadium. But we refused to do it. We said we will not convert stadiums into jails. They (Centre) got so angry but we stood with the farmers," underlined Mr Kejriwal.

The Delhi government helped with langars, drinking water, toilet facilities for the protesting farmers, said Mr Kejriwal.

"It gives me pleasure that I was able to help my kisan brothers. We did what we could," he added.