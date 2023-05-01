Centre To Send Special Forces With Anti-Drone Tech For G20 Meet In J&K

Security has been tightened ahead of the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational)

A week after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch last week, the Home Ministry will send a team to the Union Territory to review the security situation ahead of the G20 meeting scheduled there.

Five soldiers who were travelling in a truck, carrying food for Iftar, were killed in the terror attack last week.

"The focus of the discussions is going to be a thorough degree review of the security arrangements being put into place. Intelligence inputs about the threat of vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, or VBIED, and other types of threats," a senior police officer told NDTV, adding a VBIED was also likely used in the Poonch attack.

There are an estimated 30 terrorists active in Kashmir valley, which is an all-time low, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar told NDTV.

The tourism working group meeting under India's G20 presidency will be held in Kashmir valley from May 22 to 24.

"All security agencies are working in synergy. We recently formed a new security plan for the national highway, the upcoming G20 meeting and the Amarnath yatra," said the officer, who is on the ground overseeing the arrangements.

Special forces armed with anti-drone technology will be deployed.

Delegates from all G20 member nations, except China, are scheduled to attend the meeting in Srinagar, sources said.

They will be taken to some prominent tourist places, including Srinagar's Dal Lake and the Gulmarg ski-resort, for sightseeing on May 24. They will return to Delhi on May 25.