Another Terrorist Attack On Army In J&K, Soldiers Fire Back

Terrorists attacked Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Friday evening, prompting the soldiers within to return fire. There are no reports of injuries or deaths so far, and a gunfight is underway.

This is the second terror attack on the Army in this region in the past few weeks, after an ambush in Rajouri's Dera Ki Gali killed four soldiers and injured five others. The attack this evening - in Poonch's Khanetar district - took place 40 km from that location.

According to reports, two rounds were fired from a nearby hilltop, damaging a senior officer's vehicle.

The Pir Panjal region - Rajouri and Poonch - were free from terrorism since 2003 but major attacks have resumed since October 2021. In the last seven months, 20 soldiers, including officers and commandos, have been killed.

Over 35 soldiers have been killed in action in these areas in the past two years.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said India's adversaries - seen as a reference to Pakistan - continue to play an "active role" in aiding terrorists in the Rajouri and Poonch areas.

"In the last five to six months, in Rajouri and Poonch, there has been increase in terrorism. This is a matter of concern. If you see... before 2003 terrorism in that area was eradicated, and peace was there till 2017/18. But now, because of the situation normalising in the Valley, our adversaries are active there," he said.