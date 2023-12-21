Army Truck Ambushed By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District

Poonch ambush was the second attack on the army in less than a month (File)

An army truck was ambushed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today. This was the second terror attack on the army in the region in less than a month.

Reports said reinforcements have been sent to the area where the ambush happened. Firing has been going on, reports said.

Sources said the army truck was ambushed at Dera Ki Gali, also known as DKG, in Poonch's Surankote area. Besides reinforcement to track down attackers, ambulances have also been sent to evaluate the injured.

A Defence spokesman said encounter is underway following an intelligence based operation launched by the army in the area.

"Based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched in Gen Area DKG last night, contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details being ascertained" the spokesman said.

Last month, five soldiers including two Captains were killed in action after the army and its special forces launched an anti-terror operation in Rajouri's Kalakote.

The region has become a hotbed of terrorists and a site of major attacks on the army over the past few years.

In April and May this year, 10 soldiers were killed in action in twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region. This region had been largely free of terrorism between 2003 and 2021, after which frequent encounters started happening.

Over 35 soldiers have been killed in action during anti-terror operations in the area in the past two years.