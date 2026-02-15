Centre To Scale Up "AI For All" Programme, Top Institute To Launch Campaign

India's top research institution - the Indian Council For Social Science Research (ICSSR) -- will launch a nationwide campaign to promote Artificial Intelligence among young people in the country. The institute said skilling youth in AI will be an important aid to achieve the aim of a "Developed India".

ICCSR member secretary Dhananjay Singh told NDTV that in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, they are launching a national campaign, "Young Research Talent."

Under it, young people will be provided with special training to develop AI skills and better utilise AI in education and research. It will be essential to also develop new tools for research purposes.

"To achieve the goal of a developed India, it is crucial to skill the country's youth in AI," Singh told NDTV. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have said "AI should be for all," and that democratising the use of AI is crucial, he added.

Social scientists, especially young social scientists, play a crucial role in achieving this goal, as they help connect the government with society, Singh said. This is also the reason why AI-related projects have become crucial for ICCSR projects.

The concept of originality, ideas, methods, and design are all going to change with AI, he said.

Also, teaching the ethical use of AI is important to prevent its misuse, he pointed out. For this, training young people about the power of AI will be necessary, he said.

Last year, ICSSR had launched initiatives related to predictive disease diagnosis, how to use AI to map learner disparities in the education system, he said.

"Artificial Intelligence is an enabler technology. Integrating AI into educational institutions and school systems on a large scale will be a priority," he added.

