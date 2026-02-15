70 Finalists From Three AI Challenges To Showcase Innovations At AI Impact Summit

India AI Impact Summit 2026: The Ministry of Electronics and IT organised three Artificial Intelligence (AI) challenges - AI For ALL, AI By HER and YUVAi - where participants developed AI solutions across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience and others. The Top 20 finalists (Top 30 in AI By HER), announced today, February 15, will present their projects at the India AI Impact Summit, which is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 20, 2026.
In total, the three challenges attracted 4,650 applications from more than 60 countries. Among the 20 finalists, 15 teams each from the "AI for ALL" and "YUVAi" challenges are from India.
AI for ALL
The AI for ALL Global Impact Challenge received over 1,350 applications from more than 60 countries. The initiative focused on scalable AI solutions in key areas such as healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, governance, education and financial inclusion.
The Top 20 finalists have developed practical solutions with real-world impact. These include AI-based infection screening tools, soil intelligence systems for farmers, climate risk analysis platforms, digital health diagnostics, cybersecurity solutions, industrial efficiency tools, accessible education technologies and AI-powered governance systems. Overall, these innovations show how AI can promote inclusive growth and improve public services across the Global South.
AI by HER
The AI by HER Global Impact Challenge attracted more than 800 applications from over 50 countries. The programme aims to promote women-led innovation in artificial intelligence.
The Top 30 finalists feature women entrepreneurs building AI solutions in healthcare, sustainability, financial inclusion, workforce development, education, agriculture and digital commerce. Their projects include AI tools for cancer and retinal screening, multilingual clinical support systems, voice-to-EMR platforms, precision nutrition solutions, credit intelligence tools and localisation technologies to expand digital access. The initiative highlights the government's commitment to inclusive digital growth and empowering women in the global AI ecosystem.
YUVAi Global Youth Challenge
The YUVAi Global Youth Challenge received over 2,500 applications from 38 countries, showcasing young AI innovators aged 13 to 21.
The Top 20 finalists are using AI to tackle issues in public health, agriculture, climate resilience, accessibility, smart mobility and digital safety. Their solutions include malaria detection systems, speech-assistive wearables, cervical cancer screening tools, telemedicine platforms for rural areas, farm intelligence systems, livestock monitoring tools, early warning systems for floods and forest fires, deepfake detection tools and assistive technologies for the visually impaired.
The challenge reflects the growing talent among young innovators who are using AI to solve real-world problems and address developmental priorities.
The Top 20 AI for ALL finalists are:
- AOne (India) - IoT and AI platform for industrial performance monitoring and energy optimization
- Biome Makers Inc (BeCrop) (USA) - AI-enabled soil intelligence platform delivering predictive soil health insights
- CarbGeM Inc. (BiTTE) (Japan) - Smartphone-based AI tool for rapid infection screening
- CoRE Stack (India) - AI platform converting satellite and field data into land and water management insights
- CropScan Smart Farming IoT Technology (Kenya) - Handheld AI-enabled crop diagnostics and nutrient detection device
- Elementech Circle Pvt Ltd (India) - AI-powered demand forecasting and automated demand response system
- EQUITWIN by Infiuss Health (Cameroon) - AI-powered digital patient twin technology
- Forus Health Pvt. Ltd. (India) - AI-enabled low-cost medical imaging triage tool
- Helios 2.0 (Thinkerbell Labs) (India) - Accessible AI-powered education platform
- Infiheal Healthtech (India) - Multilingual AI mental health platform with risk triage
- Intello Labs Private Limited (India) - AI-based crop grading integrated with digital marketplace
- Kidaura Innovations Pvt Ltd (India) - AI-based autism and developmental delay screening tool
- MadhuNetrAI (India) - AI solution for diabetic retinopathy screening
- One Global Medical Technology (Helium Health) (Nigeria) - AI clinical assistant for frontline health workers
- Percept CTEM (India) - AI-driven cybersecurity visibility platform
- Resilience360 (India) - AI-based climate risk and resilience planning tool
- SatSource (SatSure) (India) - Satellite and AI-driven farm risk scoring platform
- Torchit Electronics Pvt Ltd (India) - AI-driven accessible learning content platform
- Vajra Global Consulting Services LLP (India) - Semantic AI platform for structured governance data
- Wysa (India) - AI-powered conversational mental health support platform
The Top 30 AI by HER Finalists are:
- Zeko AI - Enterprise-grade AI talent intelligence platform enhancing precision hiring
- Magicroll AI - Generative AI platform automating personalized video creation at scale
- Open Links Foundation (Vinoba) - AI-driven foundational literacy and numeracy improvement platform
- SODIET - AI-powered precision nutrition and metabolic health platform
- Periwinkle Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Smart Scope CX) - Portable AI-enabled cervical cancer screening device
- Shabd AI - Multilingual AI localization platform across 22 Indian languages
- Gooey AI (United States) - Low-code multilingual AI orchestration platform for social impact
- Happykids AI (Luxembourg) - Responsible AI platform promoting student wellbeing and emotional literacy
- Volar Alta - AI-powered drone-based industrial inspection intelligence platform
- Aezo AI - Mobile-first AI commerce platform enabling MSME digital onboarding
- Intelehealth - Ayu 2.0 - AI-enabled multilingual clinical decision support system
- Neura AI - Markerless AI-powered motion analysis platform for rehabilitation
- Remidio MediosHI - Smartphone-based AI retinal screening platform
- Lightbees - AbleCredit - AI-powered alternative credit intelligence system
- nVIBES (KNK Square) - Edge-AI dental noise cancellation system improving patient comfort
- EZSpeech (Uzbekistan) - AI-powered speech therapy and guided home practice platform
- Project RISE (Kenya) - AI-enabled child protection and trauma-informed support system
- FarmerLifeline (Kenya) - Solar AI-powered in-field pest and climate intelligence system
- SuperHuman Race Foundation - DEFINE - Asset-level emissions intelligence and climate data platform
- Prosical (Voice-AI ORF Assessment) - Multilingual AI literacy assessment platform
- WordWorks AI - Autonomous multichannel AI conversational agent platform
- Ecoratings - Sustaining.AI - AI-native ESG and carbon accounting intelligence platform
- Talenti (Poland) - Responsible AI-powered career mobility and mentoring platform
- Top Parent - Vernacular AI platform strengthening early childhood learning at scale
- MevnAI - Multilingual competency-based AI learning platform
- Vassar Labs - fieldWISE - AI-driven agricultural intelligence and policy insights platform
- Ashwin AI - Multilingual voice-to-EMR healthcare documentation system
- Sivi AI - Generative AI design platform for multilingual brand content
- Kandid AI - AI-powered conversational sales and storefront optimization agent
- Data Pigeon (United States) - AI-based predictive maintenance platform for EV charging infrastructure
The Top 20 YUVAi Global Youth Challenge Finalists are:
- MalariaX (Thailand, 13-15 years) - Multi-model AI system for rural malaria species detection
- Paraspeak (India, 16-18 years) - AI-powered wearable converting impaired speech into clear speech in real time
- Arogya AI (India, 19-21 years) - Clinical language model supporting contextual medical reasoning
- CytoScanZ (Thailand, 16-18 years) - AI-enabled cervical cancer screening and cloud diagnostics platform
- SafePath AI (India, 16-18 years) - AI-based intersection safety alert system
- AgriTech Pro (India, 19-21 years) - AI-driven crop monitoring and yield optimization platform
- KedovoAI (India, 13-15 years) - AI-powered interactive NCERT learning ecosystem
- MooApps (Indonesia, 19-21 years) - AI-based sustainable livestock management system
- WildTrack 360 - Mission Trishul (India, 19-21 years) - Integrated wildlife and rural safety AI platform
- AgniSena (India, 19-21 years) - AI-powered forest fire early warning system
- WAYV (India, 19-21 years) - AI wearable glove enabling interactive Braille learning
- Circadian AI (United States, 13-15 years) - Smartphone-based AI cardiac abnormality detection tool
- MediCare (India, 19-21 years) - AI-driven telemedicine platform for rural healthcare
- TrustTrace (India, 19-21 years) - Multimedia AI deepfake detection platform
- AI-Driven Real-Time Climate Intelligence & Flood Early Warning System (India, 19-21 years) - Predictive flood monitoring system
- Thirdeye (India, 19-21 years) - AI perception system for real-time mobility guidance
- Hybrid Deep Neural Architecture for Dysarthric Speech Analysis (India, 19-21 years) - AI-based dysarthria detection system
- INDEX - Intelligent Neuroadaptive Diagnostic Enhancement (Thailand, 16-18 years) - AI platform for neurological screening and rehabilitation support
- Deep Learning for Sustainable Tourism in Bishnupur (India, 19-21 years) - AI-based heritage recognition and tourism platform
- Z-TRACS - Zeex Traffic Regulations Analytics & Smart City Solutions (India, 19-21 years) - AI-powered smart urban traffic management system