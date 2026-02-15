70 Finalists From Three AI Challenges To Showcase Innovations At AI Impact Summit

India AI Impact Summit 2026: The Ministry of Electronics and IT organised three Artificial Intelligence (AI) challenges - AI For ALL, AI By HER and YUVAi - where participants developed AI solutions across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience and others. The Top 20 finalists (Top 30 in AI By HER), announced today, February 15, will present their projects at the India AI Impact Summit, which is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 20, 2026.

In total, the three challenges attracted 4,650 applications from more than 60 countries. Among the 20 finalists, 15 teams each from the "AI for ALL" and "YUVAi" challenges are from India.

AI for ALL

The AI for ALL Global Impact Challenge received over 1,350 applications from more than 60 countries. The initiative focused on scalable AI solutions in key areas such as healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, governance, education and financial inclusion.

The Top 20 finalists have developed practical solutions with real-world impact. These include AI-based infection screening tools, soil intelligence systems for farmers, climate risk analysis platforms, digital health diagnostics, cybersecurity solutions, industrial efficiency tools, accessible education technologies and AI-powered governance systems. Overall, these innovations show how AI can promote inclusive growth and improve public services across the Global South.

AI by HER

The AI by HER Global Impact Challenge attracted more than 800 applications from over 50 countries. The programme aims to promote women-led innovation in artificial intelligence.

The Top 30 finalists feature women entrepreneurs building AI solutions in healthcare, sustainability, financial inclusion, workforce development, education, agriculture and digital commerce. Their projects include AI tools for cancer and retinal screening, multilingual clinical support systems, voice-to-EMR platforms, precision nutrition solutions, credit intelligence tools and localisation technologies to expand digital access. The initiative highlights the government's commitment to inclusive digital growth and empowering women in the global AI ecosystem.

YUVAi Global Youth Challenge

The YUVAi Global Youth Challenge received over 2,500 applications from 38 countries, showcasing young AI innovators aged 13 to 21.

The Top 20 finalists are using AI to tackle issues in public health, agriculture, climate resilience, accessibility, smart mobility and digital safety. Their solutions include malaria detection systems, speech-assistive wearables, cervical cancer screening tools, telemedicine platforms for rural areas, farm intelligence systems, livestock monitoring tools, early warning systems for floods and forest fires, deepfake detection tools and assistive technologies for the visually impaired.

The challenge reflects the growing talent among young innovators who are using AI to solve real-world problems and address developmental priorities.

The Top 20 AI for ALL finalists are:

AOne (India) - IoT and AI platform for industrial performance monitoring and energy optimization

Biome Makers Inc (BeCrop) (USA) - AI-enabled soil intelligence platform delivering predictive soil health insights

CarbGeM Inc. (BiTTE) (Japan) - Smartphone-based AI tool for rapid infection screening

CoRE Stack (India) - AI platform converting satellite and field data into land and water management insights

CropScan Smart Farming IoT Technology (Kenya) - Handheld AI-enabled crop diagnostics and nutrient detection device

Elementech Circle Pvt Ltd (India) - AI-powered demand forecasting and automated demand response system

EQUITWIN by Infiuss Health (Cameroon) - AI-powered digital patient twin technology

Forus Health Pvt. Ltd. (India) - AI-enabled low-cost medical imaging triage tool

Helios 2.0 (Thinkerbell Labs) (India) - Accessible AI-powered education platform

Infiheal Healthtech (India) - Multilingual AI mental health platform with risk triage

Intello Labs Private Limited (India) - AI-based crop grading integrated with digital marketplace

Kidaura Innovations Pvt Ltd (India) - AI-based autism and developmental delay screening tool

MadhuNetrAI (India) - AI solution for diabetic retinopathy screening

One Global Medical Technology (Helium Health) (Nigeria) - AI clinical assistant for frontline health workers

Percept CTEM (India) - AI-driven cybersecurity visibility platform

Resilience360 (India) - AI-based climate risk and resilience planning tool

SatSource (SatSure) (India) - Satellite and AI-driven farm risk scoring platform

Torchit Electronics Pvt Ltd (India) - AI-driven accessible learning content platform

Vajra Global Consulting Services LLP (India) - Semantic AI platform for structured governance data

Wysa (India) - AI-powered conversational mental health support platform

The Top 30 AI by HER Finalists are:

Zeko AI - Enterprise-grade AI talent intelligence platform enhancing precision hiring

Magicroll AI - Generative AI platform automating personalized video creation at scale

Open Links Foundation (Vinoba) - AI-driven foundational literacy and numeracy improvement platform

SODIET - AI-powered precision nutrition and metabolic health platform

Periwinkle Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Smart Scope CX) - Portable AI-enabled cervical cancer screening device

Shabd AI - Multilingual AI localization platform across 22 Indian languages

Gooey AI (United States) - Low-code multilingual AI orchestration platform for social impact

Happykids AI (Luxembourg) - Responsible AI platform promoting student wellbeing and emotional literacy

Volar Alta - AI-powered drone-based industrial inspection intelligence platform

Aezo AI - Mobile-first AI commerce platform enabling MSME digital onboarding

Intelehealth - Ayu 2.0 - AI-enabled multilingual clinical decision support system

Neura AI - Markerless AI-powered motion analysis platform for rehabilitation

Remidio MediosHI - Smartphone-based AI retinal screening platform

Lightbees - AbleCredit - AI-powered alternative credit intelligence system

nVIBES (KNK Square) - Edge-AI dental noise cancellation system improving patient comfort

EZSpeech (Uzbekistan) - AI-powered speech therapy and guided home practice platform

Project RISE (Kenya) - AI-enabled child protection and trauma-informed support system

FarmerLifeline (Kenya) - Solar AI-powered in-field pest and climate intelligence system

SuperHuman Race Foundation - DEFINE - Asset-level emissions intelligence and climate data platform

Prosical (Voice-AI ORF Assessment) - Multilingual AI literacy assessment platform

WordWorks AI - Autonomous multichannel AI conversational agent platform

Ecoratings - Sustaining.AI - AI-native ESG and carbon accounting intelligence platform

Talenti (Poland) - Responsible AI-powered career mobility and mentoring platform

Top Parent - Vernacular AI platform strengthening early childhood learning at scale

MevnAI - Multilingual competency-based AI learning platform

Vassar Labs - fieldWISE - AI-driven agricultural intelligence and policy insights platform

Ashwin AI - Multilingual voice-to-EMR healthcare documentation system

Sivi AI - Generative AI design platform for multilingual brand content

Kandid AI - AI-powered conversational sales and storefront optimization agent

Data Pigeon (United States) - AI-based predictive maintenance platform for EV charging infrastructure

The Top 20 YUVAi Global Youth Challenge Finalists are: