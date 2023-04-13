Centre To Resume Peace Talks With Nagaland Rebels Today

According to sources, the NSCN-IM delegation will be headed by Thuingaleng Muivah.

A fresh round of talks between the central government's mediator AK Mishra and the leadership of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah) or NSCN-IM, the biggest Naga armed group involved in the Nagaland peace process, is expected to be held at Dimapur today, officials said.

The meetings are being held to build confidence before the next round of official talks to be held in New Delhi.

According to sources, the NSCN-IM delegation will be headed by Thuingaleng Muivah. This crucial meeting convened to break the deadlock in the Naga peace talks will be held at the Chumoukedima police complex in Dimapur.

The deadlock was largely over the NSCN-IM's demands for a separate Naga flag and a separate constitution. The NSCN-IM was firm to stand by the 2015 Naga Peace Accord for an early, honourable, and acceptable solution to end insurgency in the state. However, peace talks remain inconclusive between the central government and the NSCN-IM which signed a ceasefire agreement in 1997.

AK Mishra is also expected to meet the Naga national political groups (NNPGs) and other Naga civil society groups at Chumoukedima over the unresolved Naga political issue.