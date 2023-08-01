Centre To Make All Rules Related To Bureaucrats, Says Delhi Services Bill

In case of a difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor will be final.

The Central government will make all the rules related to bureaucrats in Delhi, according to the Delhi Services Bill, accessed exclusively by NDTV. The bill to replace an ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah today.

The Bill says the Central government is empowered to make rules on matters related to the tenure, salaries, transfers or posting of officers in Delhi. The Centre will also have the power to decide on any action or probe against officers.

The amendment bill related to the services has some significant omissions compared to the ordinance brought in on May 19.

The section 3A, which said the Delhi assembly would not have the power to make laws related to services, has been dropped.

Provisions under another section 45 D of the ordinance have been diluted in the proposed bill. The section was related to the appointments made for Boards, Commissions, authorities and other statutory bodies.

The ordinance gave the Lieutenant Governor or President exclusive powers to make appointments to or nominate members or chairpersons of all bodies, boards, and corporations. The bill gives this power to the President only in connection with bodies set up through an act of parliament.

In case of a difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor will be final.

Public service commissions will be set up for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The ordinance was brought in by the central government a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party had opposed the ordinance saying the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi. Mr Kejriwal himself, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had visited most non-BJP-ruled states and met opposition leaders seeking their support to oppose the legislation.