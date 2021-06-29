Centre Tells States To Step Up Vaccination, Watch Covid Situation Closely

The Union Home Secretary asked states to focus on prompt coverage of priority groups in vaccination. AFP

Quickening the pace and coverage of vaccination and regaining the momentum of economic recovery is the current focus area of the Ministry of Home Affairs as far as the Covid containment strategy is concerned.

"Effective planning for vaccination focusing on prompt coverage of priority groups and hubs of economic activity should be prioritised," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated in a letter to states and Union Territories.

The letter has asked states and Union Territories to keep focusing on the five-fold strategy for effective management of the pandemic and said the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated.

"There should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of COVID-19 i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Mr Bhalla wrote in the letter.

"The States and UTs should regularly monitor districts with higher number of active cases per million population, as it is an important indicator to predict need for upgrading health infrastructure and logistics, so that early and prompt action can be taken in this regard," he added.

Process of relaxing restrictions should be "carefully calibrated", the letter said, adding that targeted actions need to be implemented by states in line with the advisory of the Union Health Ministry. State and Union Territories should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy with the district as an administrative unit, the letter said.

While easing restrictions, it must be ensured that there is no let up in the adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour, the Home Secretary said.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue directions to district and all other authorities concerned, to take necessary measures as advised by health ministry in their letter dated 28th June, 2021 for management of COVID-19," he said.

Referring to bed occupancy, which emerged as a point of crisis in the second wave, the letter states, "On witnessing any early sign of increase in case positivity and higher bed occupancy, necessary action should be taken for containment and upgradation of health infrastructure."

It said districts with high positivity and bed occupancy may be put under restrictions.

The letter comes at a time when restrictions on public movement and economic activities are being lifted in most parts of the country following a dip in daily Covid counts. However, the looming possibility of a third wave of infections remains and experts are warning against dropping the guard.

The country reported 37,566 new cases and 907 deaths over the past 24 hours. Over 35 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered today.