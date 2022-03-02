Centre Should Lead Peace Talks: Mamata Banerjee On Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Mamata Banerjee has offered unconditional support to PM Narendra Modi during the Ukraine crisis

Asserting that it is the Centre's responsibility to bring back Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Union government should realise that humanity is more important than politics.

She also urged the NDA government at the Centre to take lead in peace talks.

"It is the Union government's responsibility to bring back Indians stuck in war-hit Ukraine. The Centre should ensure safe return of all the stranded Indians. I am in favour of peace, not war. The COVID-19 pandemic has already destroyed a lot. India can lead talks to maintain world peace," Ms Banerjee said.

Her comments came a day after a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, marking India's first casualty in the war.

Ms Banerjee was speaking to reporters here before leaving for Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the ongoing assembly polls there.

"Humanity is more important than politics and the central government should realise this. Lives of students are more important than politics," she said.

Asked whether her request for an all-party meeting has received any response, Ms Banerjee said, "I have done my duty. Now it is for them to decide. Maybe they are busy with elections."

Ms Banerjee had offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Ukraine crisis and requested him to consider calling an all-party meeting to take a united stand on the issue.