Centre Seeks Report From Assam, Mizoram After Clashes The situation along the Assam-Mizoram border turned violent after Assam police resorted to lathi-charge to control some protesting students.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The state governments were asked to take appropriate steps to ensure law and order. New Delhi: The centre today asked Assam and Mizoram governments to ensure peace along their borders following clashes between Assam police and Mizo protesters, an official said.



The Union home ministry has also sought reports from the two states about the incident and steps being taken to normalise the situation.



The ministry, at the highest level, is in constant touch with both the governments of Assam and Mizoram, the official said.



The state governments were asked to take appropriate steps to ensure law and order, prevent the situation from escalating and bring the situation under control.



The home ministry also told the two state governments to enforce prohibitory orders and deploy forces wherever necessary, the official said.



The situation along the Assam-Mizoram border turned violent after Assam police resorted to lathi-charge to control some protesting students.



Assam's Hailakandi administration, bordering Mizoram, had on March 7 clamped prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPc with immediate effect in certain areas apprehending encroachment attempts from the other side.





The prohibitory orders were imposed in Kachurthal and other areas under the Ramnathpur police station, bordering Kolasib district of Mizoram.





