Centre Seeks Report From Assam, Mizoram After Clashes

The Union home ministry has also sought reports from the two states about the incident and steps being taken to normalise the situation.
The ministry, at the highest level, is in constant touch with both the governments of Assam and Mizoram, the official said.
The state governments were asked to take appropriate steps to ensure law and order, prevent the situation from escalating and bring the situation under control.
The home ministry also told the two state governments to enforce prohibitory orders and deploy forces wherever necessary, the official said.
The situation along the Assam-Mizoram border turned violent after Assam police resorted to lathi-charge to control some protesting students.
The prohibitory orders were imposed in Kachurthal and other areas under the Ramnathpur police station, bordering Kolasib district of Mizoram.