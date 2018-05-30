Centre Scraps Mandatory Baggage Identification At Jammu And Kashmir Airports

Baggage identification after check-in was mandatory for passengers travelling out of Srinagar, Leh and Jammu airports due to security reasons.

All India | | Updated: May 30, 2018 22:02 IST
Any baggage not identified by the concerned passenger and not matched were not loaded on aircraft.

Srinagar:  In a major relief for passenger travelling from airports at Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Civil Aviation ministry today scrapped the mandatory baggage identification by travellers at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports. 

"Furthering our mission of enhancing citizen convenience, we have done away with mandatory baggage identification by passengers at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports. We remain committed to making your journey delightful and hassle-free," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted. 

Any baggage not identified by the concerned passenger and not matched through baggage tags on their boarding passes by the airline staff were not loaded on the aircraft.

Jammu and KashmirCivil aviation ministry

