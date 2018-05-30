Centre Scraps Mandatory Baggage Identification At Jammu And Kashmir Airports

"Furthering our mission of enhancing citizen convenience, we have done away with mandatory baggage identification by passengers at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports. We remain committed to making your journey delightful and hassle-free," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted.
CommentsBaggage identification after check-in was mandatory for passengers travelling out of Srinagar, Leh and Jammu airports due to security reasons.
Any baggage not identified by the concerned passenger and not matched through baggage tags on their boarding passes by the airline staff were not loaded on the aircraft.