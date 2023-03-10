Centre Reviewing 'Safe Harbour' Clause In Digital India Bill: Minister

The draft of the Digital India Act will be firmed up after two more rounds of discussion (File)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, on Thursday said the government is reviewing 'safe harbour' clause in the proposed Digital India Bill that is set to replace IT Act, 2000, reported the Hindu.

The provision in IT Act, 2000 absolves social media firms of liability for posts made by users.

The safe harbour protection is "earned" subject to platform doing its bit to keep internet safe and trusted by making sure that the content that is flagged as causing user harm is no longer hosted on it.

"From the 2000s onward, platforms for which safe harbour was applied as a concept, have now morphed into multiple types of participants and platforms on the internet, functionally very different from each other, and requiring different types of guardrails and regulatory requirements," the national daily quoted the minister as saying.

"The draft of the Digital India Act will be firmed up after two more rounds of discussion," Mr Chandrasekhar said during a consultation with the stakeholders.

The draft bill is likely to be issued in April and it will be followed up with more rounds of public consultation for about 45-60 days before being placed in Parliament for final approval, officials said.