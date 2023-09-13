Centre Releases Agenda Of Parliament's Special Session Starting Monday

The special five-day session of Parliament starting next week will discuss the 75-year history of parliament, the government revealed this evening, putting an end to days of speculation. The government will also clear four bills, including the one on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner which has generated much controversy.

A bulletin from the Lok Sabha secretariat said on September 18, a discussion will be held on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings".

The legislative business will include the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, the Post Office Bill, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill.

The government's revelation comes after days of speculation that the name of the country could be changed from India to Bharat -- fuelled by repeated use of "Bharat" in multiple official communications during the G20.

Others maintained that the government might bring bills to introduce 'One Nation, One Election', Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and women's reservation.

The government refused to divulge the agenda of the special session, maintaining that under the best parliamentary practices, it was not required to do so.

After back-to-back meetings of the Congress and the Opposition, Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining nine possible subjects of discussion including the ethnic violence in Manipur and the wrestlers' protest.

It triggered a long social media battle with BJP leaders, including parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

India has completed 75 years of Independence which the government has celebrated with the year-long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A special session of parliament was also held when India completed 50 years on Independence. On 15 August 1997, a midnight session was convened.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Congress's communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh claimed the government has revealed the agenda after "pressure from Sonia Gandhi".

The "agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November," he added.

"Finally, after pressure from Smt. Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi Govt has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18th. The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November. I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai! Regardless, the INDIA parties will steadfastly oppose the insidious CEC Bill," his post read.

"Seven hours after this dose, PM Narendra Modi government puts out an agenda for #ParliamentSpecialSession However, the agenda has a caveat* 'not to be taken as exhaustive'. Dirty tricks?" posted Trinamool's Derek O'Brien.