Centre Plans Huge Positivity Drive To Offset Criticism Over Covid

At the party level efforts are being made to counter criticism of the Centre's handling of the crisis.

Amid massive national and international criticism of the Narendra Modi government's handling of the Covid second wave, a big concerted push for positivity has been planned, sources said. A three-pronged strategy seems to have been initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the central government and even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP.

Last week, central government officials including some joint secretary rank officials, were made to attend a workshop, sources said. Its focus reportedly was better communication and highlighting of the positive work being done by the government to negate any criticism of the handling of the Covid crisis.

The official Twitter handle for the Prime Minister's monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat also mentions that the powerful message of positivity needs to be communicated.

Union ministers, too, have been tweeting efforts like the movement of Oxygen Express and stories and articles on the government's outreach at the time of the pandemic.

At the party level too, efforts are being made to write off or counter any criticism of the Central government's handling of the crisis.

In the most recent example, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's criticism in the Congress working committee met with a sharply worded letter by the BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In his four-page letter, Mr Nadda listed how the government had distributed ventilators procured under the PM Cares fund and how concerted efforts are being made to handle this crisis. The letter came with a strong counter-attack on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The RSS is not far behind. It is learnt that the RSS is going to organise an online event called 'positivity unlimited'.

This event is going to include lectures and speeches by top motivators, religious gurus and even prominent industrialists. The theme will be on spreading positivity.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also expected to address the nation as part of this positivity drive.