'COVID-19 Cases Doubling in 4.1 Days, Could Have been Slower': Centre

COVID-19: The country has seen a spike of 472 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths since Saturday (File)

The rate of doubling of the coronavirus cases in India would have been 7.4 days instead of 4.1 if the Tablighi Jamaat event - a Delhi religious congregation in which over 1,000 contracted the virus - hadn't taken place, the Union Health Ministry said in a press briefing today.

"If the Tablighi Jamaat incident had not taken place and we compare the rate of doubling - that is in how many days the number of cases double - we will see that currently it is 4.1 days (including Jamaat cases) and if the incident had not taken place and additional cases had not come then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days," senior ministry official Lav Agarwal said.

Nearly a third of all confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India have been linked to Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat and its gathering in Delhi last month, the ministry had said on Saturday.

Cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat have been reported from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The state governments are also tracking people who had taken part in the event.

A case has been filed against Jamaat chief cleric Maulana Saad and six others under the Epidemic Disease Act.

India 3,577 505 Cases 3,219 435 Active 275 62 Recovered 83 8 Deaths In India, there are 3,577 confirmed cases including 83 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,219 and 275 have recovered as on April 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Delhi District Cases South 77 South West 14 West 10 East 9 North West 9 South East 9 North East 8 North 6 Central 4 New Delhi 3 Shahdara 2 Details Awaited* 352 503 58 492 56 18 3 7 1 Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 173 Pune 51 Mumbai Suburban 41 Sangli 24 Nagpur 15 Thane 14 Ahmednagar 11 Raigad 5 Palghar 5 Buldhana 4 Yavatmal 4 Satara 2 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Nashik 1 Aurangabad 1 Ratnagiri 1 Gondia 1 Sindhudurg 1 Details Awaited* 134 490 472 42 24 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 69 Coimbatore 33 Tirunelveli 30 Dindigul 25 Erode 25 Namakkal 19 Theni 12 Karur 11 Madurai 11 Thiruvarur 9 Tiruppur 8 Thoothukudi 6 Salem 6 Virudhunagar 5 Sivaganga 5 Kanniyakumari 5 Tiruvannamalai 4 Villupuram 4 Kanchipuram 4 Nagapattinam 3 Ramanathapuram 2 Vellore 2 Tiruchirappalli 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 185 485 74 482 75 6 3 1 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 58 Kannur 25 Ernakulam 18 Pathanamthitta 14 Kozhikode 6 Malappuram 6 Thiruvananthapuram 6 Thrissur 5 Idukki 3 Kottayam 3 Palakkad 3 Alappuzha 2 Kollam 1 Wayanad 1 Details Awaited* 155 306 11 259 3 49 8 2 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 55 Warangal Urban 12 Medchal Malkajgiri 9 Ranga Reddy 7 Karimnagar 5 Mahabubnagar 4 Kamareddy 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nalgonda 3 Sangareddy 2 Nizamabad 2 Jogulamba Gadwal 2 Suryapet 1 Mulugu 1 Nagarkurnool 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Medak 1 Details Awaited* 154 269 110 244 79 32 31 7 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Meerut 12 Agra 11 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Ghazipur 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Varanasi 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 151 227 53 210 53 19 2 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 36 Bhilwara 23 Jodhpur 16 Tonk 9 Jhunjhunu 8 Churu 6 Ajmer 5 Bharatpur 3 Dungarpur 3 Alwar 3 Pratapgarh 2 Udaipur 1 Jaisalmer 1 Sikar 1 Pali 1 Dholpur 1 Dausa 1 Details Awaited* 80 200 179 21 0 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Visakhapatnam 3 Krishna 2 Chittoor 1 East Godavari 1 Guntur 1 Spsr Nellore 1 Prakasam 1 Details Awaited* 180 190 29 190 29 1 1 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 65 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 5 Bhopal 4 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Details Awaited* 80 165 61 174 64 0 9 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 38 Mysuru 11 Uttar Kannad 9 Chikballapur 9 Dakshin Kannad 4 Kalaburagi 3 Udupi 3 Bengaluru Rural 2 Davangere 2 Chitradurga 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumakuru 1 Details Awaited* 59 144 16 136 17 12 4 1 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 32 Surat 10 Gandhinagar 9 Vadodara 9 Rajkot 7 Bhavnagar 4 Porbandar 3 Gir Somnath 2 Kachchh 1 Mahesana 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 43 122 17 115 14 18 4 11 1 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 17 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 55 106 31 104 30 4 1 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 15 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 24 Paraganas North 3 Medinipur East 3 24 Paraganas South 2 Howrah 2 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 45 80 11 73 4 10 7 3 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 25 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Ambala 1 Hisar 1 Sonipat 1 Palwal 1 Details Awaited* 15 59 10 35 10 25 1 1 1 Punjab District Cases Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 S.a.s Nagar 9 Hoshiarpur 5 Jalandhar 5 Amritsar 2 Ludhiana 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 15 57 61 1 5 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 15 30 31 0 1 Assam District Cases Marigaon 2 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 22 26 2 26 2 0 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 6 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 15 22 6 20 6 2 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Details Awaited* 17 20 15 20 15 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 18 0 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 7 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 10 10 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 2 9 6 3 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 2 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 4 7 7 0 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 3 6 6 1 1 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 3 3 1 3 1 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Meanwhile, an Indian Council of Medical Research officer, in response to a query, said there was no evidence that coronavirus was spreading through the air.

"If it was an air-borne infection then in a family whoever has a contact they all should come positive because they are living in same surrounding as the patient and the family is breathing the same air. When someone is admitted in hospital, other patient would have got exposure (if it was air borne) but that is not the case," he said.

The Health Ministry today released an aggressive containment plan for large outbreaks of COVID-19. Some of the steps the government seeks to take include sealing containment areas and stopping movement of people in and out of these areas. The strategy will only be scaled down if no new cases emerge for at least four weeks.

The country has seen a spike of over 500 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total has crossed the 3500-mark, with 83 deaths.

With inputs from PTI