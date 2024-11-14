AFSPA Imposed In New Areas Of Manipur Amid Fresh Violence

AFSPA has been reimposed in six police station areas in Manipur

The Centre has reimposed a law to protect security forces in hostile areas in several new locations in ethnic violence-hit Manipur. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been reimposed in six police station areas including Jiribam, where 10 suspected Kuki militants were shot dead in an encounter with the security forces on Monday, and from where three women and three children of the Meitei community were kidnapped by suspected insurgents.

The AFSPA gives immense powers to the military to operate freely anywhere that has been declared a "disturbed area"; no military personnel in an area where AFSPA is in force can be prosecuted without the Centre's permission.

Before this, 19 police station areas in Manipur were not under AFSPA coverage as they were considered peaceful. The recent escalation in violence, however, has brought the controversial law back to at least six police station areas.

The six areas where the security forces can operate under the immunity provided by AFSPA in Manipur are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur.