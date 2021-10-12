Centre Hiding Truth About Power Crisis, Coal Shortage: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury stated that shortage complaints were coming from every state. (File)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today alleged that the Central government was hiding the truth from the country over the power crisis and coal shortage after complaints from various states regarding thermal units facing shut down.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Yechury said, "The minister says that there is no shortage of coal, but complaints are coming from every state that thermal units are closed and power generation is not happening because there is no coal."

He further alleged that the government is now hiding facts like they were doing during the second wave of COVID-19 regarding the shortage of oxygen.

"Now it is the same. It is like there was a lack of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. Why the government does not reveal the truth to the country? I urge this government to tell truth to the people of the country. How long will you run the government by misleading the people?" Mr Yechury added.

On Monday, the Ministry of Power sent a letter to states and requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of those states. In case of surplus power, the states were requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy states.

The Ministry of Power further warned that if any state is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn to other states which are in need of such power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)