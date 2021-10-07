Centre Has Completely Failed In Providing Security In J&K: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the incidents of violence in Kashmir.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the incidents of violence in Kashmir and alleged that the central government has completely failed to provide security to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism has neither stopped due to demonetisation nor after the abrogation of Article 370 - the central government has completely failed to provide security," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We strongly condemn the attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and send our condolences to the families of the deceased," the former Congress president also said.

Mr Gandhi's remarks on Kashmir came after two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The killing of the teachers, which drew widespread condemnation, took the number of civilians shot dead in the last five days in Kashmir valley to seven, including four from among the minorities.

On Tuesday, the Kashmir Valley witnessed three targeted civilian killings in 90 minutes, which included a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and the owner of the city's most famous pharmacy, and a "golgappa" and "bhelpuri" seller from Bihar.