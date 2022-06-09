Centre Denies Iran Minister Raised Prophet Comments In Meeting

The controversial comments on Prophet sparked furious reactions from at least 15 Islamic nations

The government today denied that a visiting Iranian minister raised the controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad by members of the ruling BJP, which has sparked furious reactions from at least 15 Islamic nations.

An Iranian statement had claimed that its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian - the first big visitor from Iran days after the country joined Kuwait, Qatar and other Gulf nations in condemning the Prophet comments - had raised the controversial remarks in a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue. Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements. determined to bring relations to new heights," the minister tweeted last night.

The foreign ministry, however, emphasised that the issue was not raised during the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers.

"The Iranian readout has been pulled down," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Amitabh Bagchi, in response to reports quoting the Iranian readout.

"This issue was not raised during discussions with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. We have made it pretty clear the tweets and comments do not convey the views of the government. This has been conveyed to the nations as also the fact that action has been taken," the official said.

News agency PTI had quoted the Iranian readout as saying Mr Abdollahian raised the issue of the "negative atmosphere" triggered by "disrespectful" comments on the Prophet and that the Indian side reiterated the Indian government's respect for the founder of Islam.

National Security Advisor Doval, according to the Iranian readout, reaffirmed the Indian government's respect for the founder of Prophet Mohammad, saying offenders will be "dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson".

The Iranian readout quoted by several reports said the minister praised the Indian people and the government for their respect for Prophet Muhammad as well as for their religious tolerance and historical coexistence between various faiths.

The readout, according to PTI, said the Iranian foreign minister also referred to the historical friendship between the followers of various religions in the country.

"Abdollahian hailed the Indian people and government for their respect for the divine faiths, especially the Prophet Mohammad and also for the religious tolerance, historical coexistence and friendship among followers of various religions in the country," the readout said.

The Iranian foreign minister said, "Muslims are satisfied with the stance of Indian officials in dealing with the culprits."

The BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma, its national spokesperson, and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal, over their comments on the Prophet.

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Jordan, Bahrain, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Iraq and Libya, denounced the comments and many summoned Indian envoys to express their condemnation.

Iran's IRNA news agency quoted Mr Abdollahian as saying ahead of the talks that his trip to India is taking place in a situation in which a member of a party "insulted" Prophet Muhammad in an arbitrary act.

He said India has "constantly followed up peaceful coexistence and tried to live in peace and tranquillity" and noted that "Muslims cannot tolerate the sacrilege of the Prophet of Islam at all," according to IRNA.