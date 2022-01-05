'Compelling Need' To Have Rakesh Asthana As Delhi Police Chief: Centre

Centre defends Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police head in Supreme Court (File)

Strongly defending the appointment of Rakesh Asthana has Delhi Police Commissioner, the Centre today told the Supreme Court there was a "compelling need" to have someone like him in the post and his term was extended "in public interest".

Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief in July, four days before his service was extended, has been challenged by the NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL).

There was nothing illegal in the appointment, the government said, urging the Supreme Court to scrap the petition.

There was a "compelling need" to have someone like Rakesh Asthana to head the Delhi police force, the Centre said in a response to the Supreme Court, adding that the IPS officer was given inter-cadre deputation and extension of service "in public interest"

Rakesh Asthana was appointed in the light of "extremely challenging situations" like Delhi's public order, policing issues, and their implications on national security, the government said.

The Supreme Court will hear the case later today.