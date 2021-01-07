Centre Brings Ordinance To Merge J&K Officers With Union Territory Cadre

J&K cadre of IPS, IAS and Indian Forest Service merged with the AGMUT

The Jammu and Kashmir cadre of Indian Police Service, Indian Administrative Service and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) was merged with the AGMUT cadre on Thursday and its officers will now be posted by the central government.

According to a notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued by the Law and Justice Ministry, the members of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir will now become part of AGMUT or Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre.

Now, the officers of the former Jammu and Kashmir cadre can be posted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any Union Territory.

"Centre has now ended J&K cadre for all-India service officers, now they are part of AGMUT cadre and can be posted out also," a senior officer said.

According to the officer, modifications will be made in the corresponding cadre allocation rules by the central government.

The notification said the officers allocated to AGMUT cadre will work under the rules framed by the central government.

The Home Ministry spokesperson did not comment on reasons regarding the issue of an ordinance on the subject. The ordinance will have to be ratified by parliament when it is in session.

The move comes over a year after the centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two union territories in August 2019.

The gazette drew mixed reactions from officers of the J&K cadre. Officers not belonging to J&K welcomed it. "Now we can have working experience in other parts of the country too," said an officer posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

But officers who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir can now be transferred out.