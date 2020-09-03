Heavy Rain Forecast In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Parts Of Karnataka On Thursday

Heavy downpour is also expected in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Representational)

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall on September 2 and September 3 in South interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu with chances of flash floods in the Upper Cauvery Basin during the next 24 hours.

As most of the dams are having storage in excess of 90 per cent, the CWC said that a close watch is to be maintained.

Heavy downpour is also expected in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast is issued in East Madhya Pradesh Close watch is to be maintained in Districts Shahdole, Jabalpur, Mandla, Damoh, Narasinghpur, Seoni, Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh," it tweeted.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 2, 2020 and rise in levels of East flowing rivers between Krishna and Pennar and in Pennar Basin is expected," the CWC added.