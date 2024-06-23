CBI Takes Over NEET Paper Leak Case, To Dig Up 'Larger Conspiracy': Sources

A fresh case has been filed in connection with the alleged paper leak in medical entrance exam NEET, by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has taken charge of the probe following a complaint by the Ministry of Human Resources. The fresh case against unidentified persons alleges fraud and criminal conspiracy. The accused arrested by the states will also be taken into custody, sources said.

The CBI takeover of the case comes a day after the government announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities would be handed over to the central agency.

There were allegations of irregularities, including cheating, impersonation and other malpractices after the results of the NEET-UG 2024 was declared on June 4 -- days before schedule.

Student protests have been raging across the country since, amplified by the Opposition and the matter has snowballed into a huge political row.

The students have been demanding the exam be rescheduled for everyone and not the 1500-odd students who received grace marks.

This, however, has not been accepted by the government and the re-test for 1,563 candidates, who had initially received grace marks, is being held today.