Probe Agency CBI Files Chargesheet In Karnataka's IMA Case

After nearly eight days of investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam mastermind Mansoor Khan and 24 other entities which allegedly duped lakhs of people promising them higher returns, officials said Monday.

They said the agency filed its chargesheet on Saturday at a special CBI court in Bengaluru.

The agency has kept probe open in the matter and might file more supplementary chargesheets in due course, they said.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on August 30 night on the request of the Karanataka government, routed through the Centre, officials said.

Mansoor Khan had allegedly duped over lakhs of investors, mostly Muslims, promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment.

It is alleged that touts and some religious preachers were also among those who lured people to invest in IMA, officials said.

The case came to light when Mansoor Khan fled to Dubai, leaving behind a video message, saying that he was committing suicide because of "corruption in the state and central governments".

Mansoor Khan was arrested on July 21 on his arrival in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody.

