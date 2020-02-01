Celebrity Lawmakers Step Out In Style For Budget Day

Budget 2020: Hema Malini and Sunny Deol arrive at the parliament.

Upping the fashion quotient of the ongoing Budget Session, celebrity lawmakers Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Kishan were seen dressed in style while arriving at the Parliament on Saturday.

Dreamgirl Hema Malini, who represents Mathura constituency of Uttar Pradesh, arrived wearing a deep blue saree paired with a steel grey shawl to beat the Delhi winter. The BJP leader carried a black bag with matching moccasins.

Ms Malini's party colleague and Gurdaspur MP, Sunny Deol, was seen slaying the denim-on-denim look with a dark blue shirt paired with light blue jeans. The Deol scion accessorised his look with rimmed black sunglasses.

Purvanchali star Ravi Kishan, who won the Gorakhpur constituency for BJP, was dressed in a crisp black suit paired with a light pink shirt and aviators.

BJP MPs Hema Malini,Ravi Kishan, and Sunny Deol arrive in Parliament. #Budget2020pic.twitter.com/ILyJFaik4q — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2020-2021 at the Parliament.

Aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Union Budget 2020-21, said Ms Sitharaman during her speech.